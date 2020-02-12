Police: Suspect fractures woman’s vertebrae during burglary, pawns stolen items 20 minutes later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he severely injured a woman and locked her in a closet during a burglary in Berclair.

On January 28, the woman told police that she was inside her home when she heard a sound coming from the kitchen. She went to check it out and that’s when she came face to face with a man wearing a dark hoodie.

The man put his hand on her face and shoved her into a wall. He then punched her before dragging her into a back bedroom and locking her in a closet.

The attack left the victim with two fractured vertebrae, police said.

While the victim was locked in the closet, police said the suspect stole $520 worth of jewelry, including a pair of dolphin earrings and a gold wedding band.

Within 20 minutes, those items were pawned at the EZ Pawn in the 4700 block of Summer Avenue. Police were then able to identify the suspect as John Asua.

Asua was arrested on Tuesday and charged with especially aggravated burglary, kidnapping and theft of property.