Suspect dead after confrontation with MLGW employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after police say he got inside an MLGW worker’s truck in Whitehaven, leading to a deadly confrontation with the worker Wednesday.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died. The MLGW worker, who received non-critical injuries, was detained by police but later released without charges.

Police responded to the robbery call on Michael Road near Lydgate around 6:30 p.m.

The worker told police he was behind a house making repairs when he found a man inside his work truck. The suspect hit the employee in the face and the two started fighting.

Both were taken to hospitals once first responders arrived. The suspect arrived at the emergency room in critical condition and later died.

Authorities still haven’t determined how the man died.

