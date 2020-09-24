Police: Suspect dies after fight with MLGW employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a deadly confrontation between a Memphis Light, Gas and Water employee and a robbery suspect in Whitehaven.

The suspect died and the MLGW worked was detained after that fight on Michael Drive.

The worker told police he was out making repairs when he found a man inside his work truck. The suspect hit the employee in the face and the two started fighting.

Both individuals were taken to area hospitals once first responders arrived. The suspect arrived at the emergency room in critical condition and later died.

Authorities still haven’t determined how the man died.