Murder suspect tracked down, bitten by K9 officer before being arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man wanted for killing another man and leaving a juveniles with serious injuries outside a local convenience store was taken into custody by a task force after a confrontation with a K9 officer.

According to police, officers were called to the A1 Speedy Corner on Park Avenue on April 6 and found Raymond Howard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

At least 15 other people were in the parking lot including a juvenile who also sustained a possible gunshot wound to the top of her head. She was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A Crime Stoppers tip and an eye witness led officers to identify the suspect as Curdarreion Wilson.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Wilson had been able to evade police on three different occasions and was saying that he “would not hesitate to use violence against law enforcement, and that he could not be found or caught.”

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Multi Agency Gang Unit spotted Wilson in the 3200 block of Third Street. Wilson jumped from the car and fled on foot, losing officers in the process.

That’s when K9 Echo was released and tracked Wilson to a crawl space on Belle Haven. Echo went in after Wilson and reportedly bit him multiple times.

Wilson crawled out of the space and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was charged with second-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a gun, reckless endangerment with a gun, attempted second-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent to commit and felony and aggravated assault.