Police: Suspect called 911, talked about ‘ghost shooting’ man after deadly North Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who previously spent time behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted murder was arrested on Sunday in connection to a deadly shooting in North Memphis.

On Sunday, April 5, officers were called to the 700 block of Leath where they found Tydarius Cunningham dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sometime later, Cecil Perry called 911 and told the dispatcher that “someone was dead that threatened someone with a gun.” Perry continued to ramble about “ghost shooting the suspect,” authorities said, and even told them that the person responsible was wearing a white t-shirt and red gym shorts.

When officers arrived at Perry’s home, he came to the door wearing a white t-shirt and red gym shorts with his hands in the air.

According to police, Perry pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder in January 2017 and was sentenced to six years in prison.