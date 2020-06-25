Police: Suspect badly injured following domestic dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who police say went on the attack found himself badly injured following a domestic dispute Tuesday afternoon.

“We are living in the days and times, where you have to get right with Jesus. If you’re worried about something, you get right with Jesus—that’s all I can say!”

Iris has lived on Peres Avenue at the Goodwill Apartments for five years and knows the area well. She heard the commotion and was struggling to understand why Larry Daniels allegedly went on the attack when she spoke to WREG’s Jerrita Patterson on Thursday.

Police said the 49-year- old came looking for trouble. Detectives says as Daniel’s ex-girlfriend was getting into her boyfriend’s car, Daniels tried pulling her out.

When that didn’t work, investigators said he then fired several shots at the car.

The driver of the vehicle said he hit Daniels after putting his car in reverse to speed off. The urgency left behind skid marks and there was even broken pieces of the brake light left on the scene.

The driver told police he wasn’t trying to hurt Daniels, instead he was just desperate to get away.

Iris said there’s a valuable lesson we must learn from this alleged attack.

“We out here hollering Black Lives Matter. If our lives don’t matter to each other why should it matter to the next person?”

Daniels was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of domestic assault. His bond was set at $10,000.