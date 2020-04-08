Police: Suspect accused of targeting Grahamwood business three times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he robbed a Grahamwood business twice and then unsuccessfully tried a third time within a matter of weeks.

According to police, the first incident happened on March 2. The suspect entered the Pelon Market on Isabelle Street and robbed the place using a gun with a flashlight attached. The suspect got away with $250.

Two weeks later, the man returned armed with the same weapon and stole $200 plus lottery tickets.

Just last week, the man entered the business a third time. This time, an employee grabbed a cigarette lighter and pointed it at the suspect, pretending it was gun.

That’s when the suspect fled without taking anything.

On Tuesday, Octavious Brittenum was taken into custody and questioned by police after they saw him walking down the street wearing the same jacket the suspect wore during the attempted robbery on April 2. At the time, he was armed with a black gun that had a flashlight attached to it.

He later confessed to all three crimes and was booked into the Shelby County Jail on aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery charges.