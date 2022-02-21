MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drugs and guns were seized by police during a traffic stop on Sunday, after officers say they spotted a wanted vehicle and a man inside tried to run.

Tommy Freeman

Police were responding to an accident on New Brunswick and Highway 64 when they noticed a white BMW that matched a vehicle that was placed under a BOLO, also known as a “be on the lookout” alert.

The BMW was under alert after police say it was used in a catalytic converter theft in Bartlett.

Officers pulled the BMW over and attempted to get driver Tommy Freeman to exit the vehicle but he refused.

Freeman eventually stepped out of the car and began running from the scene, police say.

Crime records state that as Freeman was fleeing, he threw a glass pipe on the ground, attempting to break it.

Once police caught up, they say Freeman pushed an officer into a ditch filled with water and pushed another officer in the face and neck area.

Freeman was then taken into custody.

Inside the BMW, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, over 170 pills, two rifles, and one revolver.

Freeman faces several charges including possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest, and aggravated assault.