Police: Shots fired on I-240 on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say shots were fired on I-240 New Year’s Day.

Officers responded to the scene on I-240 near Airways sometime before 3 p.m. Memphis Police say no injuries were reported.

Memphis Police say this is the first interstate shooting of 2021 that they have been made aware of.

A WREG crew on the scene spotted a black truck with damage to its backseat window.

This is a developing story.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.