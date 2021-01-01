Police: Shots fired on I-240 on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say shots were fired on I-240 New Year’s Day.
Officers responded to the scene on I-240 near Airways sometime before 3 p.m. Memphis Police say no injuries were reported.
Memphis Police say this is the first interstate shooting of 2021 that they have been made aware of.
A WREG crew on the scene spotted a black truck with damage to its backseat window.
This is a developing story.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
