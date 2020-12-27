Police: Shots fired on I-240, lanes closed to investigate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are investigating a report of shots fired on I-240 early Sunday morning.
Memphis Police say officers responded to a report of someone firing shots at a man driving a white 2014 GMC Sierra.
Police shut down the eastbound lanes of I-240 at Perkins and Mt. Moriah to investigate at around 5:22 a.m. The lanes reopened about an hour later.
No injuries were reported. Police say the suspect was possibly driving a black Nissan Sentra.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
