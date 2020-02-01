Police: shots fired after suspect rams Bartlett PD vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department says that shots were fired after a suspect rammed police vehicles with his car.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon in the 1200 block of Winchester Road.

Bartlett Police say detectives were investigating a report of vehicle thefts and auto burglaries at the Inland Suites Extended Stay hotel when they tried to make contact with a man who matched the suspect description.

That man reportedly tried to escape, ramming police cars in the process.

Bartlett Police say shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect was taken into custody.

The Memphis Police Department also responded to the scene. Bartlett Police say the incident is under investigation.