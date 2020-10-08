Police shot at while responding to separate incident in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some scary moments for police in southeast Memphis overnight when someone took a shot at some officers.

It happened just after midnight near the corner of Winchester and Mendenhall.

Police were responding to another incident when someone drove by and opened fire. No one was hit.

Officers said they are still searching for that driver.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

