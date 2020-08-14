Police: Shooting victim walks to North Memphis fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a shooting victim managed to walk to a North Memphis fire station for help.

Police say the victim showed up to Fire Station #19 on Chelsea Avenue.

The victim reportedly told police he was shot in the area of Oakwood and Heard. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say it’s unknown who is responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.