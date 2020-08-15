Police: Shooting victim shows up at Memphis hospital, police search for crime scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say officers are searching for a crime scene after a shooting victim showed up at a Memphis hospital.

Police say the victim was brought to Methodist North by private vehicle. The victim is in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting may have occurred at 2860 St Elmo, the address of St Elmo’s Market in Frayser. Officers are reportedly searching for a crime scene in the area.

Officers are on the scene with a shooting victim at Methodist North.



Prelim info – the adult male victim arrived by private vehicle in critical condition. It is believed the shooting occurred at 2860 Saint Elmo. Officers are on the scene, searching for a crime scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 15, 2020

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.