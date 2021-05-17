Police: Shooting victim discovered in middle of Raleigh street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a body was found in the middle of a road in Raleigh.

According to police, first responders discovered the shooting victim in the middle of Scheibler Road near a car that had its flashers on around 2 a.m. Monday.

The circumstances surrounding the death and the person’s identity have not been released. Authorities said the victim was a man between the ages of 35 and 40. He was shot dead.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.