Shooting near Parkway Village school sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been taken to Regional One after a reported shooting near a school in Parkway Village, according to police.
Police responded Monday afternoon to to the 4200 block of Forest Park. That is the address of the Shrine School, a special needs school, near Sheffield High School and Sheffield Elementary.
An adult male was shot outside behind a building, and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, police said.
The Shrine School was placed on lockdown.
This is a developing story.