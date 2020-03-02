Shooting near Parkway Village school sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been taken to Regional One after a reported shooting near a school in Parkway Village, according to police.

Police responded Monday afternoon to to the 4200 block of Forest Park. That is the address of the Shrine School, a special needs school, near Sheffield High School and Sheffield Elementary.

An adult male was shot outside behind a building, and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

The Shrine School was placed on lockdown.

This is a developing story.