Police: Sex offender arrested after tip from Facebook involving teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man considered a violent sex offender is back behind bars after police say an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy was exposed on Facebook.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said it was tipped off by Facebook about messages between Stacy Pratt, 40, and the teen that indicated they were in a sexual relationship.

Police said a search of their Facebook accounts showed Pratt and the 15-year-old discussing sexual encounters and the teen admitted they met multiple times in October of last year.

In 2016, Pratt was arrested after he was caught in a vehicle full of children.

His employer at the time said Pratt was responsible for using her car to take the kids school. However, because Pratt is a registered sex offender, he is not allowed to work around children unsupervised.

Court records also show Pratt was arrested in 2017 for failing to report to the Sex Offender Registry where he had been living for three years.

Memphis Police say Pratt was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second degree in Michigan in 1998.

Pratt is charged with statutory rape and failure to possess and offender ID. He is being held on $10,000 bond.