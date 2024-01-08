MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police confiscated 135 birds and an injured dog they believe were used in cockfighting and dogfighting from behind a duplex in Nutbush on Monday.

Memphis Animal Services is now caring for the dog and 85 of the birds, stretching the shelter to its limits.

Police said most of the birds were roosters and hens and were being kept in cramped and feces-covered cages behind a duplex in the 4000 block of Bayliss. They said the animals also had inadequate shelter from the elements.

Police said some of the game cocks had their combs cut along with their spurs cut in half. They said the cuts are consistent with those used in cock fighting. Officers said they also found a dog chained up in the backyard that had injuries consistent with dog fighting.

4000 block of Bayliss. WREG photo

Luis Vallellanes was charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, Memphis Police said. He was not shown as being booked into jail Monday night.

Police said the man also had pigs and more dogs in the backyard.

In a Facebook post, MAS said it was in a Code Red situation because of the birds and asked the public to foster or adopt cats and dogs to free up space in their building.

“We do not have the staff, space, or other resources to care for this many animals, and an intake this huge will impact the level of care received across all areas of the building,” said MAS.

Memphis Animal Services is open Monday through Friday, 1-6 pm, and Saturday/Sunday 12-4 pm. They are located at 2350 Appling City Cove.