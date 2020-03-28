Police searching for two missing teen girls in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two teenagers who have been missing since 5 p.m. Friday.

Akiya Moorlet, 13, and Amber Payton, 14, were last seen in the area of National Street and Farmville Road in Nutbush around 5 p.m.

The two girls are friends and were last seen together, police said.

Moorlet is described by police as 5-foot-4, 100-pound black girl. Police described Payton as 5-foot-4, 120-pound black girl with long, multicolored braids.

Anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of Moorlet or Payton should contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.