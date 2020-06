MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting in Midtown.

It happened on Stonewall Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

When first responders arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspect was a man with dreadlocks who was driving a silver four-door sedan.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.