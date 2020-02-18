Police searching for stolen vehicle connected to Berclair homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released a photo of a vehicle that was reportedly stolen following a recent homicide.

On Tuesday, February 11, first responders were called to the 900 block of Novarese in the Berclair neighborhood following a reported shooting. Once on the scene, they located a male victim who later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, officers determined that the victim’s 2006 Ford Mustang was stolen.

If you know where the vehicle is or anything else that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.