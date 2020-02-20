Police searching for missing Memphis man with dementia and schizophrenia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police issued an alert as they look for a Memphis man who could be in danger.

Max Nash was last seen leaving a hospital more than one month ago. Police said he has dementia and schizophrenia.

His disappearance was reported to police Tuesday when when a woman who oversees Nash's well-being showed up at a police precinct.

She said he was living at the William Carroll boarding home in South Memphis when he walked away from the facility.

The woman told police she received a letter from the facility Feb. 5 saying Nash hadn't been heard from for three weeks.

The man who told us he was in charge at the boarding home at the moment asked WREG not to show his face on camera. He said he wasn't familiar with Nash.

The woman who contacted police said ever since she received the letter from the boarding home, she has been trying to locate Nash.

She said he has dementia and schizophrenia and is supposed to be taking medication.

Investigators said the 61-year-old was arrested and sent to a hospital Jan. 15, then never returned to the facility where he was staying.

As the Mid-South endures cold winter temperatures, those we talked with hope Nash is found.

If you know anything about where Nash might be, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS.