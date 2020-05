MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a masked man that was reportedly seen running from the scene of a deadly shooting in North Memphis Friday.

It happened in the 2200 block of Howell Avenue.

When first responders arrived they found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound in the courtyard. He later died on the scene.

Witnesses said another man wearing a mask was seen running from the scene following the shooting.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.