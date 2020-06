MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after an early morning shooting in North Memphis sent a man to the hospital.

According to police, the man was in the area of Chelsea Avenue and North Hollywood Street when he was shot around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. He then made his way to the 2100 block of Clayton where 911 was called.

The shooting victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.