QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss. — Law enforcement is looking for a man who escaped from the Quitman County Jail, in North Mississippi.

Officials said escaped convict Christopher Kent from the jail on Monday. He was last seen wearing a orange jumpsuit.

Law enforcement said people who live in the area should make sure all entry points to their homes are locked and secured. Additionally, they said if you see Kent not to approach him and call Quitman County Sheriff’s Department at 662-326-3131