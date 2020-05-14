Police searching for East Memphis porch pirate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a man they say has been stealing packages from homes in East Memphis.

On May 8, the suspect reportedly stole a package from a home in the 3500 block of Vanuys Road. He then made his way to the 1200 block of Dogwood Drive and stole several more packages.

The suspect and his vehicle were caught on camera during the thefts. He was driving a 2009-2013 black Mazda 6 with four doors and temporary tags.

If you can help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.