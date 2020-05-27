Police search for man who fired shots at driver who honked at him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who fired shots at a driver at a North Memphis gas station Thursday night.

A woman said she honked at a car that nearly hit her on the road. She then pulled into the Jackson Food Mart on Jackson Avenue, and the car followed.

The driver of the suspect vehicle went into the business, and a backseat passenger got out and fired several rounds at at the woman.

The shooting incident was captured on video, which Memphis Police posted on Facebook.

The woman was not hurt.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.