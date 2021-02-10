Police scam: Is there really a warrant out for my arrest?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say if you get a call from someone who says they’re an officer and they want you to make a payment to clear a warrant, hang up right away.

MPD says there are a couple of telephone imposter scams going around right now that appear to be targeting the elderly.

In both cases, the caller pretends to be a Memphis Police officer or Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy and tells the victim there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The scammers have asked victims to meet them and forced them to withdraw money from their bank accounts to clear the warrant, or asked them to purchase a gift card and read them the card number and code over the phone.

The Memphis Police Department wants to remind you law enforcement will never request money to clear warrants or violations.

Also, they say never give out any personal information by phone or arrange payments to callers identifying themselves as officers.

If you have been a victim or target of a scam you are urged to call the Memphis Police Department at (901)545-COPS.