MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police issued a warrant for a 19-year-old suspect in a shootout outside an East Memphis restaurant, after they say he was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound and released.

Chase Harris is wanted on charges of theft of property, auto burglary, five counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, Memphis Police announced Tuesday.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, an off-duty police officer at the Huey’s restaurant on Poplar Avenue and Erin Drive saw three or four suspects in the parking lot breaking into a Dodge Charger.

When he approached the suspects and identified himself, one of them fired shots at him, reports state. The officer returned fire.

The officer was not injured. Witnesses say one suspect crashed on Mendenhall and ran away.

Another suspect later arrived at St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound and was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical but stable condition, according to reporting Sunday.

That suspect was not connected through video of the shooting at Huey’s until Monday, police said. Harris was publicly identified by police Tuesday.