Police say neighbors got into a shootout because of argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several people were detained after police say neighbors got into a shootout in Hickory Hill Friday afternoon.

Investigators say those neighbors started firing at each other after getting into an argument. It happened at a duplex on Myers Road where, thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police haven’t said what the argument was about.

A.Z. Garrett lives across the street. He says the neighborhood is no stranger to gunfire. In fact, he claims a stray bullet went through his bedroom wall during a shooting several months ago.

“The bullet had went in one of my tennis shoes,” Garrett said, “That scared me there because my wife sleeps over on this end now. It could have been her that, you know, because bullets don’t have no names.”

As for Friday’s incident, people in the area are glad no one was hurt but wish those neighbors would have handled their differences peacefully.

Police haven’t said if any of the individuals who were detained have been arrested or charged.