Police say man watched woman cash check at Memphis gas station before robbing her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man watched a woman cash her paycheck inside a Hickory Hill gas station before robbing her at gunpoint.

It happened in the parking lot of the Cash Express in the 32000 block of Ridgeway Road at around 8pm Friday.

The victim told police she had just cashed a $1,700 check and gotten back inside her car when she was approached by the armed man.

She said he forced his way inside her vehicle, put a gun to her leg and took her purse that not only contained the cash, but her car keys and two iPhones.

Investigators said the suspect was captured on camera inside the Cash Express standing right behind the victim as the clerk cashed her check.

Store surveillance cameras also showed him getting into Silver Chevy Sedan with an unknown driver. The car was headed westbound on Knight Arnold toward Hickory Hill Road.

Take a look at the pictures. If you have any information you think could help police you are urged to call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at 901-528-Cash.