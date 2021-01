MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was hospitalized in critical condition early Saturday after he was found trapped under a vehicle in Berclair, police said.

MPD said officers responded to an ambulance call in the 1100 block of Stratford at 4:13 a.m., and were told by a person on the scene that a male was trapped under the vehicle.

Police said is was the result of a crash, but provided no other details. The incident is under investigation.