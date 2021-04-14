Police say man stole car, broke into two others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a man who they say stole a car and broke into two other vehicles all in the same morning.

The first incident happened around 6:30 Tuesday morning when investigators say the man broke into a Nissan while it was parked in the driveway of a Northeast Memphis home on Pate Road. Police say the man ran away with nothing when the homeowner spotted and confronted him.

A second incident happened minutes later at a nearby home on Reese Road. Investigators say the same man stole a gray Dodge Challenger from the driveway. They say the vehicle was unlocked with the key fob inside. The theft was caught on video.

A third incident happened around 11 Tuesday morning. Police say a woman caught the man stealing her purse from her car while it was parked in the driveway of her Cordova home on Breezy Ridge Trail.

Investigators say she ran out and asked the man to return her purse but he refused and fired a shot at her. She was holding her 5-month-old baby at the time but thankfully, they weren’t hurt.

Police say the man jumped in that Dodge Challenger and sped away.

Myesha Oliver lives a few houses down.

“That makes me worried,” she said, “I’m very shocked. I’ve been living here for three years. It’s very quiet. Never had many problems. Don’t really see too many people. So, that’s very shocking to me.”

Police posted pictures of the man on social media. Oliver hopes the images will help investigators find him.

“Absolutely, because I don’t want to live in fear,” she said.

If you know anything about these incidents please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.