Police say man fired shots into a KFC because his order was wrong

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Police say an angry customer at a fast food restaurant put innocent lives in danger because there was an issue with his order. Investigators say that customer went through the drive thru of a Hickory Hill KFC on Winchester Saturday and then went back to the restaurant minutes later because his order was wrong.



Investigators say the man got out of a semi-truck he was driving and walked up to the drive thru window demanding a refund. Surveillance video shows an employee giving the man his money back but, according to police, the customer was still upset and fired shots into the restaurant while driving away. The bullets shattered a side window and penetrated several walls. Thankfully, no one was hit by gunfire.



Noah Hinkston lives in the area.



“It’s horrible. Could have been kids in there. He could have killed a lot of innocent people,” Hinkston said, “I mean, that’s just despicable. Mistakes happen. Accidents happen. You shouldn’t take it to that level… over some, I guess, chicken.”



Investigators are still looking for that customer. They posted pictures of him and the semi-truck he was driving on social media. Hinkston hopes he gets caught and gets some help.



“I mean, you know, for that to occur, you know, has to be something going on with a mental aspect to do that because that’s just unheard of,” Hinkston said.



If you know anything about this case please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.