Police say man burned down family’s Whitehaven house after argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man facing a serious charge after investigators say he intentionally set his relatives’ house on fire.

Larry Smith, 65, is charged with arson. By all indications, the incident stemmed from some sort of argument.

Investigators say Smith intentionally set fire to his family members’ home on West Rosita, then called the homeowner, threatened to kill her and told her he burned the house down.

They say he pulled a gun and forced everyone inside to leave. When they came back, the house was ablaze. This came after he got angry with family members earlier in the evening.