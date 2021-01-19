Police say catalytic converter thieves fire shot at neighbor on Midtown street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of suspects who police say stole a catalytic converter from a car on a Midtown street allegedly fired a shot back at a neighbor who saw it happen.

Residents say barking dogs is about the most commotion that Evelyn Avenue in Midtown usually deals with, but around 5:30 Monday morning, one neighbor noticed a car sitting idle in the street, with both doors wide open.

The concerned neighbor drove around the block, recording the strange car’s license plate, before seeing two suspects run out of a nearby driveway.

As he drove away, the car followed. The two cars turned opposite ways on Cooper Street, but not before the suspects fired a gunshot, striking the neighbor’s car.

Memphis Police said the suspects are young males in their mid teens. They used Ring doorbell video to determine the getaway car was a white Pontiac.

Without that alert neighbor keeping a watchful eye out, they might have gotten away clean.

It appears the only damage from the incident was a stolen catalytic converter, and neighbors said they felt reassured that residents on Evelyn Avenue have their neighbors’ back. One neighbor said many people on the street had lived there for decades, and they look out for each other.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.