Police say armed man burglarized home while homeowner was asleep

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis man is facing serious charges after a disturbing home burglary. Police say 20-year-old Cameron Tate broke into a North Memphis home on Chelsea Avenue Extended around 6:30 Saturday night while the homeowner was asleep. Investigators say he was quick and quiet and was able to get in and out without waking the victim.

Police say Tate was armed with a handgun and got into the home by hopping a fence and opening a side door that was unlocked. Investigators say he stole an iPad, then ran from the home while an accomplice stood watch in a black SUV parked out front.

Police say Tate was caught on security camera. They say the homeowner’s husband realized something was wrong when he drove up as Tate’s accomplice was driving away. Sadly, investigators say that accomplice is someone the victim knows from around the neighborhood.

Silvino Gonzalez owns several properties in the neighborhood. He says home break-ins are on the rise.

“I cannot do nothing,” Gonzalez said, “I cannot do nothing. Hopefully, the police do something you know?”

We asked police if home break-ins are indeed on the rise in that neighborhood and if so, what’s being done? Police are currently checking on those questions for us.

As for Tate, he was arrested Sunday at a home on Coleman Avenue. Investigators haven’t said how they tracked him down but he’s charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

“Hopefully, they keep him there for a while because if they loose him in a week or two they’re going to just do the same thing,” Gonzalez said.

Tate is set to face a judge Tuesday. Investigators haven’t said if his accomplice has been caught.