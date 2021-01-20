Police say 82-year-old man was beaten and robbed after walking to store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Police say an 82-year-old man was beaten and robbed after walking to a store near his home. Investigators say it happened around nine Sunday morning when Lee Houston walked from his Medical District apartment on Poplar to a liquor store across from Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Police say he was in the parking lot when a Gray Honda van pulled up with a woman in the passenger seat. Houston says he knows her from around the neighborhood.

“I don’t know her name but I know her when I see her,” Houston said.

He says the woman told him the store was closed and then offered to drive home.

“She didn’t take me home,” Houston said, “She drove me all around.”

He says the woman demanded he give her money for gas but when Houston refused to pay what she wanted, he says a man driving the van turned violent.

“(He) beat the hell out of me,” Houston said.

Houston says the man threw him down and stole the contents of his wallet including $30 in cash. After that, he says the man and woman drove off, leaving him on the ground.

Police haven’t made any arrests but did post pictures of a person of interest on social media.

“They will catch ’em,” Houston said.

In the meantime, Houston says his injuries are, thankfully, healing well.

If you know anything about this incident please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.