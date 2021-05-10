Police responding to disturbance fatally shoot Tennessee man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Officials say a man was fatally shot by police in Tennessee who were responding to a shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Clarksville police were sent to a home around 8 p.m. Saturday in response to a domestic disturbance involving a shooting.

The TBI says a man reportedly came out of the home and fired shots when officers arrived. The agency says officers returned fire, hitting 54-year-old Adonis Traughber. Traughber died at a hospital.

No officers were injured.

The officers involved were not identified.