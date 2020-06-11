Police respond to three shootings in three hours overnight in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy night for Memphis Police. Detectives responded to three shootings in Hickory Hill, within three hours and each nearly three miles apart.

First around 8:30 pm Wednesday, detectives quickly worked to secure an area along Whispering Valley Drive following a triple shooting. One man was shot to death inside a car while two others, including a juvenile, were rushed to the hospital. Both are expected to be okay.

One person was taken into custody in this case.

Hours later just before 11 p.m. a neighborhood along Newberry Avenue became a crime scene after a man was shot multiple times. Blood was still visible at the front door several hours later.

WREG’s Jerrita Patterson spoke to a family member of the man gunned down. She didn’t want to go on camera but said the 30-year-old was covered in blood when he stumbled into the home trying to get help.

He had been shot in the face making it nearly impossible to understand him.

Before undergoing surgery the victim managed to tell investigators he was shot during an attempted carjacking a few blocks away along Winchester.

Investigators then responded to the La Fogata Bar & Grill where two people were shot after a bar fight that turned into a gun fight.

Police did interview witnesses who said several women were arguing before things turned violent.

If you know anything about any of the incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.