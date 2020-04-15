Breaking News
Police respond to suicide call, find dead body at nearby home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are handling a homicide investigation after finding a body while responding to a suicide call on Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a suicide call on Northill Cove around 11 a.m.

Police say a person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

While on the scene, officers smelled a foul odor at a near by home. They found a man dead from what appeared to be stab wounds.

At this time, police do not have any information on a suspect.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

