Police respond to six shootings within matter of hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An active night for Memphis police as they responded to a number of shooting calls all within a matter of hours.

In North Memphis, first responders were called to Davis Street and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed the hospital in serious condition.

Before 5 a.m. dispatch received at least five additional calls for help after shots were fired. They happened in the 1700 block of Gowan Drive, 1200 block of North Hollywood Street, 1400 block of Old Hickory Road at Graceland Drive, the 800 block of Crockett Street and the 3800 block of Elvis Presley.

At the scene on Crockett Street, authorities said they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He reportedly died on the scene.

Police have not released any information on the other incidents at this time.

If you know anything about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.