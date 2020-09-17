Police release video of suspect in deadly Jack Pirtle’s shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police on Wednesday night released surveillance video of the suspect in Monday’s deadly shooting of a delivery driver at a Jack Pirtle’s Chicken restaurant on South Bellevue.
The man can be seen wearing a mask and baseball cap, exiting a blue sedan.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Memphis Police officially identified the victim as Randal Cardwell, 44.
Management at Jack Pirtle’s said Cardwell was a driver for a company that delivered food to the restaurant, and was just making his rounds when he was gunned down in the parking lot early Monday morning.
