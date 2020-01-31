Police release photos of suspect's vehicle after shooting outside White Station High School

Authorities released photos of a vehicle that police say was used during a recent shooting outside White Station High School.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released photos of a vehicle that police say was used during a recent shooting outside White Station High School.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to the school on South Perkins after witnesses said they heard about five shots in the parking lot. Investigators later determined that there had been some sort of argument and the occupant of a Dodge Charger fired shots at a red vehicle.

No one was hit. A police report stated one man heard bullets coming through his rear windshield and thought he had been shot, but he was only injured by broken glass.

The suspect headed northbound on Perkins before turning eastbound on Cole Road.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was described as being black in color with stripes down the middle, a sunroof and black rims.

The suspect was described as being around 18 years of age and there may have been a female in the vehicle with him.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

