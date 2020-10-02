Police: Pedestrian struck in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a pedestrian was struck in Binghampton Thursday night.
Police say the driver of a purple Lexus SUV struck a pedestrian at Hollywood and Summer. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the driver stayed on the scene. There is no word if any charges have been or will be filed at this time.
