Police: One-year-old boy missing after being taken from grandfather’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch alert has been issued for a one-year-old boy who was taken from his grandfather’s home.

According to police, Roman Alexis Verela was at his grandfather’s home late Tuesday evening when his father Padro Varelo took him and fled in a black truck.

The grandfather followed the father and got a tag number for the vehicle he was driving – MS C44953. The vehicle was last seen in Mississippi.

The little boy was last seen wearing a blue/gray onesie pajama with sharks on it.

If you see the truck or the little boy, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.