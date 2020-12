MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person was shot on I-240 Friday night.

Police say the shooting occurred on I-240 near Perkins. The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes have been closed as police investigate.

Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.