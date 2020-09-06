Police: One shot in parking lot of East Memphis hotel after argument at a party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an 18-year-old was shot in the parking lot of a hotel in East Memphis after an argument broke out during a party at the hotel.

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Embassy Suites on South Shady Grove at 2:11 AM Sunday morning. Officers found an 18-year-old in the lobby with a gunshot wound. Police did not give information on his condition.

Police say several women had rented a room at the hotel to have a birthday party. During the party, five to six other men arrived but were asked to leave. Police say an argument broke out and shots were fired.

Memphis Police say several men fled the room, and more shots were fired in the parking lot of the hotel. The 18-year-old was reportedly shot in the parking lot and came inside of the hotel for help.

While no one has been charged with the shooting at this time, police say 23-year-old Cordarius Coleman was issued a misdemeanor citation for unlawful possession of a weapon, and two 17-year-olds were issued summons for violation of curfew.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.