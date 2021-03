MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person has been shot at a Cash Express store in Raleigh.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Cash Express at 3950 Raleigh Millington Road Friday night. Police say one man was hit and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police have not released any suspect information in regards to this shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.