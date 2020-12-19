MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person has been found shot in the Bethel Grove area.
Police say officers were called to a shooting in Orange Mound, on Barron Avenue near David Street. Before officers were able to make the scene, police got another call saying the shooting victim was now on Browning Avenue near Labelle Street.
Memphis Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
- Cordova restaurant owner shot while following burglary suspect
- ‘We’re getting crushed’: Los Angeles doctor warns hospitals may run out of room for ER patients
- Two shot near Memphis airport
- Moderna vaccine becomes second authorized for emergency use in US
- Police: One person found shot in Bethel Grove