Police: One person found shot in Bethel Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person has been found shot in the Bethel Grove area.

Police say officers were called to a shooting in Orange Mound, on Barron Avenue near David Street. Before officers were able to make the scene, police got another call saying the shooting victim was now on Browning Avenue near Labelle Street.

Memphis Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.